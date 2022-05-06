How and where to watch the 2022 Kentucky Oaks on TV and via live online stream

The second-biggest race of the Spring Churchill Downs meet is on Friday. The $1.5 million Grade 1 Kentucky Oaks takes the best three-year-old fillies in the world on the day before the Kentucky Derby.

All Oaks Day races will be televised on the USA Network, with coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET thru the running until the Kentucky Oaks, which is the 11th race of the day. The Kentucky Oaks has a scheduled post time of 5:51 p.m. ET, but expect the horses to not get into the chutes until a few minutes later to account for any last minute wagering.

You can also livestream the event on NBC Sports’s website if you have a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access NBC Sports Network, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

You can also download the Twin Spires app for any Roku-enabled device, and you’ll be able to watch the Kentucky Oaks live.

Here are the post positions, trainer, jockey and morning line odds for the 148th Kentucky Oaks on Friday, May 6th:

1. Secret Oath, D. Wayne Lukas, Luis Saez, 6-1

2. Nostalgic, Bill Mott, Jose Ortiz, 15-1

3. Hidden Connection, Bret Calhoun, Rey Gutierrez, 20-1

4. Nest, Todd Pletcher, Irad Ortiz Jr., 5-2

5. Goddess of Fire, Todd Pletcher, John Velazquez, 15-1

6. Yuugiri, Rudolphe Brisset, Florent Geroux, 30-1

7. Echo Zulu, Steve Asmussen, Joel Rosaria, 4-1

8. Venti Valentine, Jorge Abreu, Tyler Gaffalione, 20-1

9. Desert Dawn, Phil D’Amato, Umberto Rispoli, 20-1

10. Kathleen O., Shug McGaughey, Javier Castellano, 7-2

11. Cocktail Moments, Kenny McPeek, Corey Lanerie, 30-1

12. Candy Raid, Keith Desormeaux, Rafael Bejarno, 30-1

13. Shahama, Todd Pletcher, Flavien Prat, 15-1

14. Turnerloose, Brad Cox, Manny Franco, 20-1

Alternate: Beguine, Daniel Peitz, Ricardo Santana Jr., 30-1