How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live online stream for Matchday 36

The English Premier League heads into Matchday 36 this weekend while most teams still have at least four games left to play. That’s mainly due to a whole slew of matches being postponed during the winter months when COVID-19 outbreaks ran through just about every team in the league. The regular season comes to an end with Decision Day on May 22, but until then we have plenty of action left to watch.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

As expected, both Manchester City and Liverpool logged victories last weekend, as City steamrolled Leeds 4-0 and Liverpool took down Newcastle with a 1-0 final score. The Reds are still sitting just one point behind first-place City as they chase down the giants in hope that they’ll slip up at least once through these last four matches. Unfortunately for Liverpool, they have a tough matchup against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend, while City will play Newcastle.

Chelsea, still trying to hang on to their third place spot after a few stumbles, will take on the Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend in hopes of getting back on track. Wolves are just three points behind seventh-place West Ham United, and will look to take that spot away from them while earning a spot in the Europa Conference League qualifiers. Chelsea is coming off a disheartening 1-0 loss to Blues legend Frank Lampard’s Everton side, giving Chelsea a 2-2-1 record in their last five outings. It was a massive win for the Toffees as they’re sitting in 18th place, but looking to avoid relegation as they’re just two points behind Leeds.

Here’s a look at the full schedule for this weekend’s Matchday 36 action. All times are Eastern.

EPL Matchday 36 schedule

Saturday, May 7

Brentford v. Southampton, 10 a.m. — Peacock

Burnley v. Aston Villa, 10 a.m. — Peacock

Chelsea v. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m. — USA, Universo

Crystal Palace v. Watford, 10 a.m. — Peacock

Brighton v. Manchester United, 12:30 p.m. — NBC, Universo, Peacock

Liverpool v. Tottenham Hotspur, 2:45 p.m. — USA

Sunday, May 8

Arsenal v. Leeds United, 9 a.m. — USA, Telemundo

Leicester City v. Everton, 9 a.m. — Peacock

Norwich City v. West Ham United, 9 a.m. — Peacock

Manchester City v. Newcastle United, 11:30 a.m. — USA, Telemundo