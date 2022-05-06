Premier League table: Who tops EPL standings, who is in relegation danger heading into Matchday 36

The English Premier League heads into Matchday 36 this weekend as the majority of teams have at least three or four matches left in the season. Due to COVID-19 postponing a ton of games in the winter months, most teams still have some makeup games to play before the season wraps up with Decision Day on May 22.

Manchester City and Liverpool are still in a tight race for this year’s title, as Liverpool still sits just one point behind City. They’ve been in a dead heat for months, as City has been the league leaders since December 4, followed by Liverpool holding the No. 2 spot since January 16. Each team is just waiting for the other to falter, but neither side will seem to blink as they careen toward the end of the season.. Ahead this weekend, though, City will take on Newcastle United while Liverpool will be tested against Tottenham Hotspur.

While Chelsea seemed to have the third place spot locked up for quite some time, they’ve dropped some big results and are now in danger of being overtaken by Arsenal. A big 1-0 loss to Everton last weekend sent Chelsea fans into a panic, and they now sit with 66 points while Arsenal (63) and Tottenham (61) are within spitting distance. Manchester United sits in sixth with 58 points, while West Ham (52) looks to hold onto their seventh place spot, and berth into the Europa Conference League qualifiers, with Wolverhampton (49) breathing down their necks.

DraftKings Sportsbook still has Man City favored to win the league with odds at -250, while Liverpool isn’t far behind at +185.

On the other end of the table, Norwich City and Watford are all but relegated at this point. Norwich sits in last place with 21 points, only able to log one victory in their last 12 matches. Watford is in a similar boat, losing their last five straight as they’ve struggled to get anything going over the last few months. Watford sits at 22 points, a full 10 points behind 18th-place Everton.

The Toffees still have a shot at getting out of the relegation zone especially with momentum on their side after the big 1-0 win over Chelsea last week. They’ll take on Leicester City this weekend while 17th-place Leeds United will have to face fourth-place Arsenal. A win for Everton combined with a loss or draw for Leeds will see Everton claw their way to safety for the time being, while Leeds would end up in the relegation zone. Burnley also sits with 34 points but is ahead of Everton in goal differential, so even a draw against Aston Villa this weekend would keep Burnley in 16th place, safe from relegation for the time being.

Leeds is at +125 to be relegated while Everton sits at +175, showing just how close the teams are as we head toward the end of the season. Burnley follows closely with relegation odds at +225.

Here’s a look at the full table ahead of this weekend’s Matchday 36 action.

EPL standings, pre-Matchday 36