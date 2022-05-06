How to watch Friday’s NBA playoff games via live online stream

Two games will highlight the Friday night NBA playoff slate as the second round continues. ESPN will feature both games as part of a doubleheader.

The first matchup will be Game 3 of the Eastern conference series between the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers, tipping off at 7:00 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. The Heat have thoroughly dominated the Sixers so far this series, picking up two blowout victories at home to take a 2-0 lead. Philly appears to already be on the ropes and will once again be without MVP candidate Joel Embiid for tonight’s game.

The second matchup will feature Game 3 of the Western conference series between the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks, tipping off at 9:30 p.m. ET in Dallas. The Suns got big-time efforts from Chris Paul and Devin Booker in Game 2 on Wednesday, helping their team pick up the 129-109 win to go up 2-0 in the series.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.