How to watch Suns vs. Mavericks Game 3 via live online stream

ESPN will host Friday’s matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks with tipoff set for 9:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Suns vs. Mavericks

Date: Friday, May 6

Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

After being tested in the first round, it looks like the Suns have their battle scars taken care of after going up 2-0 over the Dallas Mavericks. They’ve dominated both games of this series with Devin Booker not missing a beat in his return and Chris Paul continuing to score efficiently, especially in the fourth quarter. After being in a contested matchup through three quarters, Phoenix ran away with the game in the fourth and will look to put the Mavericks away early as the series shifts to Dallas.

Back-to-back spectacular performances from Luka Doncic have not been enough as the Mavericks find themselves in an 0-2 deficit, traveling back home for Games 3 and 4. Wednesday night’s loss was felt especially in the fourth quarter, as Phoenix ran away with the victory despite the game being close through three quarters. Doncic will need to be produce amazing numbers once again for Dallas to stand a chance but the Mavs also need an answer for Paul and Booker, particularly down the stretch if they hope to make this a series.