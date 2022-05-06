How to watch Heat vs. 76ers Game 3 via live online stream

ESPN will host Friday’s matchup between the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers with tipoff set for 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Heat vs. 76ers

Date: Friday, May 6

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Heat look set for a trip to the Eastern conference finals after taking a commanding 2-0 series lead, following a 119-103 statement win in Game 2. With Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo scoring a combined 45 points, it was the extra gear off the bench in the form of Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo that pushed Miami past Philly. Heading out on the road will provide a different challenge but Miami looks more than ready for the task on both ends of the floor.

Down 0-2 in the series, there aren’t many highlights to take away for the 76ers, who continue to play in the absence of MVP candidate Joel Embiid. Tyrese Maxey’s contributions have been promising, scoring 34 points on 12-of-22 shooting in Game 2. Back home for Games 3 and 4, all eyes will be on James Harden to provide the jolt on offense that Philadelphia expected when it traded for him at the deadline.