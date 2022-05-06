Best lineup strategy for Suns vs. Mavericks Game 3 NBA Showdown

The Phoenix Suns carry a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference semifinals as they head on the road for Game 3 against the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs are in dire need of a win at home tonight to avoid going down in a 0-3 hole, but the Suns haven’t had much trouble through the first two games with Game 2 ending in a 20-point blowout. Game 3 tips off at 9:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center and will be shown on ESPN.

Let’s go over the Showdown fantasy outlook for the game for contests on DraftKings.

Captain’s Picks

Luka Doncic ($19,800) - The lone bright spot for the Mavericks so far this series, Doncic is a no-brainer as a captain pick. He dropped 45 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists in Game 1, racking up 75 DraftKings fantasy points in the process. He followed that up with 52.75 DKFP in Game 2, with 35 points, seven assists, and five rebounds. He’ll no doubt carry most of the offensive burden on his shoulders in Game 3, while the Mavs hope other guys can step up and share some of the load as well. Regardless, Doncic is playing some great basketball and is the best Dallas option at captain by far.

Devin Booker ($15,300) - Since returning from his hamstring injury in the first round, Booker has been getting back to his normal self and has demonstrated that through the first two games of this series. Game 1 saw him put up 23 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists for 48.25 DKFP, followed by 44.5 DKFP with 30 points with four rebounds and four assists in Game 2. Really, the captain pick from the Suns could go to either Booker or Chris Paul, as CP3 has been on top of his game through the postseason. Paul comes in at $14,700 so could save you a little room in your salary cap, but you can’t go wrong with either one.

FLEX Plays

Maxi Kleber ($4,800) - It’s tough to pick anyone other than Doncic from the Mavericks at this point, as most of the other players from Dallas have been subpar through the first two games. Kleber isn’t putting up insane numbers by any means, but he’s been in the same ballpark as guys like Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie through these first two games. You can get roughly the same output from Kleber as we’ve seen from Brunson, but save a few thousand bucks in salary cap at the same time. Kleber should make for a decent value play in Game 3.

Mikal Bridges ($7,400) - Bridges has been on fire this postseason, recording a season-high point total with 31 in Game 5 against the Pelicans. He’s been a solid piece for Phoenix, averaging 31.25 DKFP through the first two games against the Mavericks in the conference semis. He’s only scored single-digit points once through the playoffs so far and although his performance dipped a bit in Game 2 with 11 points and six assists through 39 minutes, expect him to put in another great game in Dallas tonight. He’s easily worth the price tag if you can’t afford Paul or Deandre Ayton as a flex play.

Fades

Jalen Brunson ($8,000) - While Brunson had a fantastic first round against the Jazz, he’s struggled to get anything going against the Suns so far. He only logged nine points in Game 2, which turned out to be his lowest point total in almost a month. He only shot 25 percent from the field in that outing. At a price tag of $8k, his output isn’t nearly what it should be in this series so far.

Cam Johnson ($5,400) - Johnson did a great job at filling in for Booker in Games 3, 4, and 5 of the first round, but he’s been sent back to the bench in his normal role. He’s been putting up decent numbers throughout the playoffs, but Game 2 saw him on the court for just 17 minutes as he turned in nine points and a pair of rebounds and assists. While his price tag isn’t too high, you can get a similar output from a value play like Cameron Payne for a couple thousand dollars less.

The Outcome

The Mavericks can’t seem to find an answer for the Suns on either end of the court while Doncic is the only one in a Dallas uniform that can seem to get anything going. Phoenix’s defense is proving to be very effective against the Mavs offense and if it continues to shut down everyone around Doncic, expect another lopsided contest in the Suns’ favor. Phoenix could be on its way to a conference semifinals sweep if things keep heading this way.

Final score: Suns 115, Mavericks 101