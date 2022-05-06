Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday, May 6

The NBA playoffs are in the second round of action, with a pair of Game 3s on the docket tonight. First, the Miami Heat will square off against the Philadelphia 76ers with tipoff set for 7:00 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. The nightcap will feature the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks with tipoff set for 9:30 p.m. ET in Dallas.

Update — Joel Embiid (concussion) has been upgraded to doubtful to play in Game 3. There’s optimism Embiid could return, per reports. If that’s the case, it’ll be a tougher matchup for Adebayo depending on how much Embiid plays. Keep an eye on the situation.

Let’s take a look at some of our favorite player props for tonight’s action. Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bam Adebayo 25+ points vs. 76ers (+270)

Adebayo has been dominant in the series so far. Part of the reason is that the 76ers star Joel Embiid is out with an injury. His status is still up in the air for tonight’s game and if DeAndre Jordan is checking Adebayo, the Heat big man will have another huge night. The point total is a bit high, but the payoff is worth the risk.

Luka Doncic over 43.5 points + rebounds (-105)

Doncic has been the entire Mavericks offense through two games of the series with 45 and 35 points, respectively. He’s averaging 9.0 rebounds per game in the playoffs, so 44 combined does seem like a lot. It’s right around his average and has gone over that a few times in the playoffs, including Game 1.

Devin Booker over 2.5 3-pointers (-115)

Booker is averaging about four threes per game during the playoffs. In Game 2, he made five three-pointers. Three of those came late in the fourth quarter. The Suns have a deep team, so sometimes his attempts are limited but he should hit the over tonight on this prop.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.