NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Friday, May 6

We’ve got two massive Game 3s Friday, with the home teams looking to climb back into the series while the road teams try to gain the 3-0 lead. There could be a big star returning tonight, but the DFS value plays remain plentiful with the squads on display. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Victor Oladipo, Miami Heat, $4,800

There was reportedly some tension between Oladipo and Jimmy Butler, which may have boosted the forward’s confidence. Oladipo is coming off a 27.5-point performance and recently went for 35.3 fantasy points in Butler’s absence in Game 5 of the first round. The former star is embracing his role on the Heat, who are looking like true contenders now. Back Oladipo to keep producing great numbers here.

Maxi Kleber, Dallas Mavericks, $4,600

Since his Game 5 dud against the Jazz, Kleber has been a consistent fantasy producer. He’s hovering around the 20-point mark over the last three contests, with some down shooting hurting him in Game 2 against the Suns. Dallas needs Kleber’s marksmanship, so he’ll keep getting the ball. Look for a strong performance in Game 3 at home Friday.

Georges Niang, Philadelphia 76ers, $3,700

Duncan Robinson is another high-upside play but it looks like he’s going to remain on the bench. Niang can get hot from deep and should be featured in Friday’s lineups as the Sixers try to get back in the series. The price point is decent enough to take a flier on the wing, who should see open looks with both James Harden and Tyrese Maxey commanding most of Miami’s attention.