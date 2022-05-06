Best prop bets to consider for Suns vs. Mavericks Game 3

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks will square off tonight in Game 3 of their second-round matchup. The Suns currently lead the series 2-0 after a 129-109 blowout win in Game 2. Dallas was down six with about eight minutes to go in the fourth before Chris Paul took over, finishing the game with 28 points. Luka Doncic led the way for the Mavs with 35 points. Game 3 is set to tip at 9:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center.

Let’s take a look at some of our favorite prop bets ahead of tonight's action. Odds are courtesy of Draft Kings SportsBook.

Devin Booker and Luka Doncic 4 3-pointers each (+425)

Booker and Doncic played well in Game 2, with five threes each in the contest. Doncic will have to score in the 30s again for his team to have a chance. He’s also averaging about four three-pointers per game in the playoffs. Booker is averaging right around four as well. Both guys should hit tonight.

Chris Paul points, assists, rebounds over 31.5 (-115)

This seems like a lot here, but Paul was a maestro in the second half of Game 2. Something clicked, and he looked like a different player. Expect Paul to keep that up tonight, as he will look to send a clear message to the Mavericks again. He’s averaging 22.0 points and 10.0 assists per game in the playoffs. Take the over on this prop.

