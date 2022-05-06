Best prop bets to consider for Heat vs. 76ers Game 3

The Philadelphia 76ers are heading home for Game 3 down 2-0 to the Miami Heat. The Heat have convincingly won both games, with the 76ers missing their star and MVP finalist Joel Embiid. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler led the way in Game 2 with 23 and 22 points, respectively. Game 3 is set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET at the Wells Fargo Center.

Let's take a look at some of our favorite prop bets ahead of tonight's action. Odds are courtesy of DraftKings SportsBook.

Bam Adebayo double-double (+105)

Adebayo was one rebound shy of a double-double in Game 2 after having 24 and 12 in Game 1. Embiid has been ruled out, but that could change. If it doesn’t and DeAndre Jordan is checking Adebayo, the Heat big man will have another strong performance.

Jimmy Butler points + assists over 27.5 (-110)

Butler has performed well thus far and with the series shifting to Philadelphia, he should keep up. The 76ers are trying to avoid going down 2-0, so they will give it their all tonight, which will force Butler to take his game up a notch. Points shouldn’t be the issue here. Butler’s assists are always a concern but he did manage 12 in Game 2.

