Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. 76ers Game 3

The second round series between the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers heads to the City of Brotherly Love tonight with Game 3 taking place at the Wells Fargo Center at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Miami has thoroughly dominated this series so far and pummeled Philly 119-103 on Wednesday to take a 2-0 lead. Jimmy Butler provided 22 points and 12 assists while Bam Adebayo put up 23 points and nine rebounds. On the flip side, the Sixers from downtown by shooting just 26.7% from three. Tyrese Maxey dropped 34 points in the loss while James Harden offered 20 points and nine assists. MVP candidate Joel Emiid missed the first two games of the series and will once again be absent for Game 3.

Miami enters the game as a three-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total currently sits at 210.

Heat vs. 76ers, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat -3

This is blood in the water territory for the Heat as they have a chance to create a practically insurmountable lead on a hapless Sixers team without its MVP candidate. Hammer it with Miami tonight. The Heat outscored the Sixers by a 14-point margin in each of the first two games of the series and should still carry some of that edge heading into Philly territory to cover on the road.

Over/Under: Over 210

The Sixers may get a slight boost offensively from the energy of the home crowd, allowing them to get to at least 105 tonight. Take the over.

