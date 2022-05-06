Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Mavericks Game 3

The Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns will head to Dallas for Game 3 of their second-round series. The Suns currently hold a 2-0 lead and can take complete control of the series with a win on Friday night. Dallas was in the striking distance early in the fourth quarter of Game 2 until Chris Paul completely took over, finishing the game with 28 points. Luka Doncic scored 35 points in the contest, but it wasn’t nearly enough.

The Suns are currently 1-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 219.

Suns vs. Mavericks, 9:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Dallas +1

This game is essentially a pick ’em and with Dallas heading home, expect the fans to make life tough on the Suns. Doncic has been a scoring machine in this series, but look for Jason Kidd to get Spencer Dinwiddie and Jalen Brunson more involved. Both guys have struggled in the series after playing well in the first round. If those two can get it going offensively, the Mavs can get a game at home.

Over/Under: Over 219

Both games in the series have gone over, and this one shouldn’t be any different. The stars on each of these teams have shined through the postseason and will do so again, creating a high-scoring matchup. Take the over.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.