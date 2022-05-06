When is weigh-in for Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol?

The biggest star in boxing will return to the ring Saturday, May 7th as four-division world champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez will challenge Dmitry Bivol for the WBA Light Heavyweight Championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This card will be broadcast on DAZN PPV with a 9 p.m. start for the main card.

Canelo (57-1-2, 39 KOs) is a currently a massive -475 betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The undefeated Bivol (19-0, 11 KOs) is a +350 underdog.

The weigh-in for this fight will take place Friday, May 6 at 5 p.m. ET. You can watch a live stream of the weigh-in on DAZN or at DAZN’s YouTube Channel. There is a 175-pound weight limit for this fight.

Canelo vs. Bivol: Weigh-in

When: 5 p.m. ET

Where: Las Vegas

How to Watch: DAZN or DAZN YouTube Channel

