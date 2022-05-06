How to watch Serie A on TV and via live online stream for Matchday 36

Serie A is heading into Matchday 36 this weekend as we’re in the final month of the regular season. With AC Milan, Inter Milan, Napoli, and Juventus clinching the top four spots and the associated UEFA Champions League berths, those teams will be jockeying for position at the top of the table. AC Milan currently leads with 77 points, but Inter sits just two points behind as they look to overtake the number one position.

If you’re looking for Serie A on TV in the US, you may be able to find a few select matches here and there across CBS Sports channels, but where you’ll really find the bulk of them is on their streaming service Paramount+. They show a huge amount of soccer, with UEFA Champions League, Europa League, NWSL, and plenty more in addition to Serie A coverage. If you’re not already signed up for their service, they offer reasonable prices with plans starting at $4.99 per month with a free trial option included as well.

Inter Milan will face off against Empoli this weekend, which they’ll be counting on a full three points from. Empoli sits in 14th place, only winning nine matches all season long. Inter will look to jump into first place with a win this weekend. AC Milan will square off against ninth-place Verona, who just squeaked out a 2-1 win over Cagliari last week. Inter will hope for AC Milan to slip up and either lose or draw to Verona, as Inter holds the goal differential tiebreaker and will jump into first place if they end up tied on points with AC.

Inter v. Empoli kicks off on Friday at 12:45 p.m. ET, with a livestream being shown on Paramount+. Inter is heavily favored to win, with odds at -700 on the board at DraftKings Sportsbook. Empoli comes in at +1400.

Here’s a look at the full schedule ahead of this weekend’s action. All times listed are Eastern, and each of these matches can be streamed live on Paramount+.

Serie A Matchday 36 schedule

Friday, May 6

Inter Milan v. Empoli, 12:45 p.m.

Genoa v. Juventus, 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 7

Torino v. Napoli, 9:00 a.m.

Sassuolo v. Udinese, 12:00 p.m.

Lazio v. Sampdoria, 2:45 p.m.

Sunday, May 8

Spezia v. Atalanta, 6:30 a.m.

Venezia v. Bologna, 9:00 a.m.

Salernitana v. Cagliari, 12:00 p.m.

Hellas Verona v. AC Milan, 2:45 p.m.

Monday, May 9

Fiorentina v. AS Roma, 2:45 p.m.