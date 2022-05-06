Serie A table: Who tops Italian league standings, who is in relegation danger heading into Matchday 36

Serie A heads into Matchday 36 this weekend with just a few matches left to play as the title race heats up. AC Milan currently holds the lead with 77 points, but last year’s champions Inter Milan are hot on their trail, sitting just two points behind at 75. Inter also hold a much better goal differential than their counterparts, meaning if they end tied on points then Inter would claim the title, barring some miraculous results that would see AC make up a 14-goal deficit with three matches to go.

We know who the top four teams will be regardless, as those four spots have been clinched already — granting berths into next season’s UEFA Champions League tournament for each one. It’s the positioning that is still up in the air, as Napoli and Juventus round out the top four. Napoli sits on 70 points while Juve is extremely close behind with 69.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, AC Milan is favored to win the league with odds at -150. Inter Milan is close behind with their odds at +110.

At the other end of the table, Venezia sits in last place with 22 points, while Genoa is just ahead at 25, and Salernitana in 18th place with 26 points. They’ll look to jump out of the relegation zone as they face off against 17th-place Cagliari this weekend, who sits just two points above them. A win over Cagliari would see Salernitana jump into 17th place as they’d hope to hang onto that spot for the rest of the season without seeing relegation to Serie B.

Here’s a look at the full table ahead of the Matchday 36 action this weekend.

Serie A standings, pre-Matchday 36