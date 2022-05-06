Bundesliga table: Who tops standings, who is in relegation danger heading into Matchday 33

The Bundesliga season has almost reached its end, as each team only has two matches left to play as they head into Matchday 33. Bayern Munich already locked up the championship for their 10th consecutive year, as they currently sit 12 points clear of second-place Borussia Dortmund. It’s Bayern’s 31st Bundesliga title overall as they continue to dominate German football.

The rest of the top four is still to be determined, although Borussia Dortmund has already clinched a top four finish, as well as one of the coveted berths into next season’s UEFA Champions League group stage. The last two spots are still up in the air as Bayer Leverkusen, SC Freiburg, RB Leipzig, and FC Koln battle it out for those last two spots. Union Berlin also has a shot if they can win out and some other results go their way, as they’re sitting at 51 points, just four points behind fourth-place Freiburg.

At the bottom of the table, Furth has already sealed their fate and will be relegated to Bundesliga 2 next season, as they were only able to put together three wins all season long. Arminia Bielefeld currently holds the other auto-relegation spot sitting on 27 points, but they’re just two points behind VfB Stuttgart heading into Matchday 33. Arminia will take on VfL Bochum this weekend in hopes of pulling off an upset and a chance to land in the relegation playoff spot instead. It’s perfect timing for Arminia, as 16th-place Stuttgart will face off against Bayern Munich this weekend. If Bayern fields a full-strength squad, there’s almost no doubt they’ll get the full three points, leaving the playing field wide open for Arminia Bielefeld to leapfrog Stuttgart and grab that 16th place spot.

Bochum is favored to win that match with odds at +120 at DraftKings Sportsbook, but Arminia Bielefeld sits at +225, so they’re still underdogs but not by much. Bayern Munich is heavily favored to topple Stuttgart, installed at -390 on the board while Stuttgart sits at +850.

Here’s a look at the full Bundesliga table ahead of the Matchday 33 action.

Bundesliga standings, pre-Matchday 33