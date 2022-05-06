La Liga table: Who tops standings, who is in relegation danger heading into Matchday 35

La Liga heads into Matchday 35 this weekend as each team has just four matches left to play. Real Madrid has already locked up the title for the second time in three years, marking their 35th La Liga championship overall. While they still have a UEFA Champions League final left to play against Liverpool at the end of May, they’ll likely take their foot off the gas in La Liga play in preparation for that final as they look to claim their 14th UCL title.

The rest of the top four is still up for grabs, but spots 2-4 are currently occupied by Barcelona, Sevilla, and Atletico Madrid. Real Betis, Real Sociedad, Villarreal, and Athletic Club could all technically battle for a top four finish as well, although Villarreal and Athletic Club would need some major help from other results, as Villarreal sits nine points out of fourth place at the moment. Real Betis, just three points behind Atletico, will take on Barcelona this weekend in hopes of stealing three points, but they’re underdogs with odds at +215 on the game line, while Barca sits at +120 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Atletico will take on Real Madrid on Sunday as they look to take all three points from Los Blancos at home and stay in the top four, hoping to secure their 10th consecutive appearance in Champions League. They’re favored to win with odds at +105, while Real Madrid comes in as the underdogs, installed at +245 on the board.

At the bottom of the table, Levante sits in last place with just 26 points as they’re more than likely headed toward relegation to La Liga 2. They still have a shot, though, as 17th-place Cadiz is only at 32 points, well within reach of all three teams in the relegation zone. Alavaes and Granada occupy the 19th and 18th places, respectively, and could easily find themselves out of relegation danger before the season’s end if they can string together some positive results. 16th place Mallorca only sits at 32 points as well, so they could drop into the relegation zone too if they’re not careful.

Here’s a look at the full La Liga table ahead of the Matchday 35 action this weekend.

La Liga standings, pre-Matchday 35