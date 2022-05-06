Ligue 1 table: Who tops French league standings, who is in relegation danger heading into Matchday 36

Ligue 1 heads into Matchday 36 this weekend as the season heads toward a close. PSG has already locked up the title for the 10th time in their history as they sit 14 points clear of the second place spot. PSG also secured their berth into next season’s UEFA Champions League group stage, while the second and final berth is still up for grabs between several teams.

Currently, Marseille occupies second place at 65 points, but they’re being closely followed by Rennes and Monaco, who both sit at 62. Nice sits with 60 points, and Strasbourg is in sixth place with 57 points. Theoretically, any of those teams could end up jumping into second place, but if Marseille wins their final three games, they’ll be guaranteed a berth into next season’s UCL tournament.

While most European top flight leagues award UCL berths to their top four, Ligue 1 only gets two automatic berths. The third place finisher will land themselves a UCL qualifier spot, while fourth place gets an automatic berth into the Europa League group stage. Fifth place, which is the final position that is awarded a European competition spot, will be entered into the Europa Conference League qualifiers. Strasbourg (57), Lyon (55), and Lens (55) will all be vying for at least a fifth place finish with some positive results over the next few weeks.

Marseille is favored for a second place finish with odds at -125 over at DraftKings Sportsbook. Rennes follows with odds at +225, while Monaco comes in at +320.

At the bottom of the table, it’s not quite said and done as the bottom three teams are only separated by six points. Metz sits in last with 25, trailing Bordeaux by just two points. St-Etienne currently holds the only relegation playoff spot, but they’ll look to overtake Clermont Foot as they sit just two points behind them in the safe zone. St-Etienne, riding a three-game winless skid, will have to face off against fifth-place Nice this weekend in hopes of a positive result. Assuming Nice gets the win, Bordeaux will hope for a win against 15th-place Angers, which would bring Les Girondins within one point of escaping automatic relegation to Ligue 2.

Here’s a look at the full table ahead of the Matchday 36 action, which kicks off on Friday with Lille v. Monaco at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Ligue 1 standings, pre-Matchday 36