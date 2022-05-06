How to watch Bundesliga on TV and via live online stream for Matchday 33

The Bundesliga season is heading toward a close as the teams enter Matchday 33 with just two matches left to play. Bayern Munich has already locked up the championship for the 10th consecutive season, as they sit on top of the table 12 points clear of second-place Borussia Dortmund.

If you’re looking to watch Bundesliga matches on TV in the US, you’re in luck. ESPN, ABC, and ESPN Deportes will be broadcasting select matches throughout the season, but where you’ll really find the bulk of the action is on the streaming service ESPN+. They’ll be showing over 300 Bundesliga games both English and Spanish, while even airing some select Bundesliga 2 matches as well. If you’re not already signed up for ESPN+, they offer a reasonable rate at $5.99/month or you can get in on a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu as well.

While Furth has already sealed their fate in relegation to Bundesliga 2, Arminia Bielefeld will be hoping to make some magic happen this weekend to pull themselves out of their automatic relegation spot in 17th place. They sit just two points behind 16th-place Stuttgart and will take on VfL Bochum this weekend in hopes of a win. Stuttgart will play against Bayern Munich, so if Arminia is going to make a move out of the auto-relegation zone and into playoff relegation, this is the time. Bochum is favored to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with odds at +115, while Arminia Bielefeld isn’t too far behind with odds at +230 to win.

Here’s a look at the full Bundesliga schedule ahead of this weekend’s action. Times listed are Eastern, and all matches are available to livestream on ESPN+.

Bundesliga Matchday 33 schedule

Friday, May 6

VfL Bochum v. Arminia Bielefeld, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 7

Hoffenheim v. Leverkusen, 9:30 a.m.

Furth v. Borussia Dortmund, 9:30 a.m.

SC Freiburg v. Union Berlin, 9:30 a.m.

Koln v. Wolfsburg, 9:30 a.m.

Hertha v. Mainz, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 8

Eintracht Frankfurt v. Monchengladbach, 9:30 a.m.

Bayern Munich v. Stuttgart, 11:30 a.m.

RB Leipzig v. Augsburg, 1:30 p.m.