How to watch La Liga on TV and via live online stream for Matchday 35

La Liga heads into Matchday 35 this weekend, as each team has played 34 games in total through the season. With just four matches left to play, Real Madrid has already locked up the title for the second time in three years, marking their 35th overall La Liga championship. Their dream season continues as they just pulled off another magical performance in UEFA Champions League play, defeating Manchester City 3-1 in the second leg of their semifinal series and advancing to the final on a 6-5 aggregate score.

While you won’t be able to catch many La Liga matches on network TV, all 380 league games will be streamed live on ESPN+. Select games will be broadcast across their ESPN networks as well, but if you really want to watch any game of your choosing, ESPN+ is the way to go. If you’re not already signed up for ESPN+, they offer a reasonable rate at $5.99/month or you can get in on a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu as well.

Without much left to play for, Real Madrid will take on Atletico Madrid this weekend, kicking off on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET. Atletico is still in the running to lock up a top four finish, so they’ll hope that Los Blancos will take their foot off the gas a bit as Atletico looks to collect all three points at home. They currently sit in fourth place, just three points ahead of fifth-place Real Betis and three points behind third-place Sevilla. Atletico Madrid has made nine consecutive appearances in UEFA Champions League, dating back to 2013, so they’ll be searching their 10th straight as they look to lock up a top four spot.

Real Madrid come into that match as underdogs, installed at +245 on the board at DraftKings Sportsbook. Atletico Madrid is favored at +105 to come out on top on Sunday.

Here’s a look at the full Matchday 35 schedule. All times listed are Eastern, and each match will be available to livestream on ESPN+.

La Liga Matchday 35 schedule

Friday, May 6

Levante v. Real Sociedad, 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 7

Mallorca v. Granada, 8:00 a.m.

Athletic Club v. Valencia, 10:15 a.m.

Cadiz v. Elche, 12:30 p.m.

Celta Vigo v. Alaves, 12:30 p.m.

Real Betis v. Barcelona, 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 8

Getafe v. Rayo Vallecano, 8:00 a.m.

Villarreal v. Sevilla, 10:15 a.m.

Espanyol v. Osasuna, 12:30 p.m.

Atletico Madrid v. Real Madrid, 3:00 p.m.