How to watch Ligue 1 on TV and via live online stream for Matchday 36

Ligue 1 is heading into Matchday 36 this weekend as each team has just three games left to play in the season. PSG has already locked up the league title, as they sit on top with 79 points, safely out of reach of second-place team Marseille. The battle for the second and last UEFA Champions League spot is very much up in the air, though, as Marseille, Rennes, Monaco, and Nice can all contend for a second place finish.

Ligue 1 has an exclusive broadcasting deal with beIN SPORTS. The channel is available on a variety of cable providers in the United States, including DISH, Verizon FIOS, RCN, and Cox Communications among others, and their accompanying online streaming services. If you do not have access via cable TV, you can view it through Sling TV, which includes some trial options if you have never used them.

Marseille currently sits in second place, ahead of Rennes and Monaco by three points. They’ll face off against 16th-place Lorient this weekend in hopes of an easy three points to help secure their Champions League berth. Lorient is trying to avoid dropping into the relegation zone as they sit just three points ahead of 18th-place St-Etienne, who currently occupies the relegation playoff spot. Marseille is coming off a big 3-0 loss to Lyon last week, though, as they’ll look to get back on track with a full three points this week. Marseille is favored to win with odds at -110 on the board at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Lorient comes in at +295. That match is set to kick off at 11:05 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 8.

Elsewhere, Strasbourg is looking for a positive result as they chase down Nice, who currently sits in fifth place and holds the last spot that will end up in European competition play. The No. 5 spot gets to join the Europa Conference League qualifiers, and Strasbourg is just three points behind Nice. They’ll face off against 11th-place Brest, who have strung together three straight wins. Strasbourg is winless in their last two after a 3-0 loss to Lille OSC followed by a 3-3 draw with PSG last week, so they’ll look to get back on track this weekend with a result over Brest.

Brest comes in as the underdogs, unsurprisingly, with odds at +360 on the board, while Strasbourg is favored to win at -130. That match will get underway on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Here’s a look at the full Matchday 36 schedule in Ligue 1 play. All times listed are Eastern, and all games will be available to watch on beIN SPORTS, with streaming options on fuboTV.

Ligue 1 Matchday 36 schedule

Friday, May 6

Lille OSC v. AS Monaco, 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 7

Brest v. Strasbourg, 11:00 a.m.

Sunday, May 8

Metz v. Lyon, 7:00 a.m.

Angers v. Bordeaux, 9:00 a.m.

Reims v. Lens, 9:00 a.m.

Clermont Foot v. Montpellier, 9:00 a.m.

Lorient v. Marseille, 11:05 a.m.

PSG v. Troyes, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, May 11

Nice v. St-Etienne, 1:00 p.m.

Nantes v. Rennes, 3:00 p.m.