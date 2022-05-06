How to watch Hurricanes vs. Bruins in Game 3 via live online stream

TNT will host Friday’s matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and Boston Bruins in Game 3 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 7 p.m. ET. The game will take place at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Carolina cruised to a 5-2 victory in Game 2 to take a 2-0 series lead.

It was more of the same Wednesday night at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina with the Hurricanes smothering Boston and taking advantage of every Bruins mistake. Carolina jumped out to a 3-0 lead early in the second period and grabbed control of the series. Boston might look to a goalie change as Linus Ullmark hasn’t been rock solid in net. Carolina is already down to their No. 3 goalie, Pyotr Kochetkov, after starter Antti Raanta was injured early in the first period. It feels like Carolina just has an answer for anything Boston is trying to do. That being said the Bruins are -135 betting favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. Carolinas is +110 underdog, but a massive -450 favorite to win the series.

Date: Friday, May 6

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: TNT Live, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via TNT Live or the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.