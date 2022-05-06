How to watch Wild vs. Blues in Game 3 via live online stream

TNT will host Friday’s matchup between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues in Game 3 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 9:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Enterprise Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.

After getting shut out in Game 1, the Wild bounced back with a big 6-2 victory in Game 2 on Wednesday to tie the series at 1-1. Minnesota began to charge up in the backend of the first period, with goals by Joel Eriksson Ek, Frederick Gaudreau, and Kirill Kaprizov to put the team up 3-0. Leading 4-2 in the third, Kaprizov tacked on a pair of goals to complete the hat trick and seal off the win.

St. Louis enters the game as a -120 moneyline favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook while Minnesota is a +100 underdog. The goal total is currently set at 6.5.

Wild vs. Blues

Date: Friday, May 6

Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: TNT Live, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via TNT Live or the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.