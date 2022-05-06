How to watch Oilers vs. Kings in Game in Game 3 via live online stream

TBS will host Friday’s matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and LA Kings in Game 3 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

After coming up just short in Game 1, the Oilers whipped the Kings for a 6-0 shutout on Wednesday to tie the series at 1-1. After a scoreless first period, Leon Draisaitl got the party started by scoring on a power play at the start the second to give Edmonton a 1-0 lead. From there, they continued to tack on more goals throughout the rest of the contest and were never in danger.

Edmonton enters the game as a -140 moneyline favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook while Los Angeles is a +120 underdog. The goal total is currently set at 6.5.

Oilers vs. Kings

Date: Friday, May 6

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via Watch TBS or on the TBS App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.