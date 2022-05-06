How to watch Maple Leafs vs. Lightning in Game 3 via live online stream

TBS will host Friday’s matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 3 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

After falling flat in Game 1, the Lightning stormed back with a 5-3 in Game 2 on Wednesday to tie the series at 1-1. The two-time defending champs were able to take advantage of a power play at the end of the first period when Alex Killorn assisted Victor Hedman on a goal right before the end of the frame to go up 1-0. Up 4-1 towards the end of the third, Hedman and Nikkita Kucherov set up Brayden Point for a score off another power play to put the exclamation point on the win.

Tampa Bay enters Game 3 as a -130 moneyline favorite on DraftKings SportsBook while Toronto is a +105 underdog. The goal total is currently set at six.

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning

Date: Friday, May 6

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via Watch TBS or on the TBS App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.