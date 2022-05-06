Picks for Maple Leafs vs. Lightning in Game 3 of first round in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning will play Game 3 of their best-of-7 first-round series Friday, May 6. Puck drop is at 7:37 p.m ET at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The game will be shown on TBS. Tampa Bay beat Toronto 5-3 on Wednesday to tie the series at 1-1.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning: Game 3 prediction

Goal Line: Maple Leafs +1.5 (-240); Lightning -1.5 (+195)

Maple Leafs: -105

Lightning: -115

Over/Under: Over 6.5 (+100); Under 6.5 (-120)

This might settle into being a long series that could go the full seven. Game 2 was a complete opposite of Game 1 with the Lightning getting three power-play goals and monster nights from Victor Hedman (goal, three assists) and Nikita Kucherov (goal, two assists) in a 5-3 win. Toronto got another shorthanded goal, this one from Alex Kerfoot and two-point nights from Auston Matthews (two assists) and Mitchell Marner (goal, assist). I think we’re ready for a tight back-and-forth game Friday. One that I think might go into overtime. The Lightning have won their last five playoff games at home and they will need every ounce of energy to make it six.

Pick: Lightning (-115)

