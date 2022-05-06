Breaking down the weather forecast for the Miami Grand Prix

The 2022 Miami Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, May 8th at 3:30 p.m. ET. This will be the first running of this event and F1 fans should get used to it. This GP is planned to take place for the next ten years. In its first year, the hype is real around the event with Miami doing it up big for the race. The only problem is that the weather could be a factor so hopefully, they have taken precautions and have flexible plans in mind.

When it comes to Florida weather, there could be a thunderstorm that dumps rain on the track and then passes through after a few minutes. The track will be slick on Friday for practice with an 80% chance of rain. Saturday looks better and the heat in Miami should help dry the track if any rain does fall. Sunday is a toss-up for what the conditions are at the time the race is scheduled to start.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Miami Grand Prix this weekend in Miami Gardens, Florida, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, May 6th

Hi 92°, Low 76°: Partly sunny, a shower or two, 80% chance of rain

2:30 p.m. ET: Practice 1

5:30 p.m. ET: Practice 2

Saturday, May 7th

Hi 90°, Low 74°: Some sun, then clouds, 25% chance of rain

1:00 p.m. ET: Practice 3

4:00 p.m. ET: Qualifying

Sunday, May 8th

Hi 90°, Low 73°: Partly sunny, a stray t-storm, 40% chance of rain

3:30 p.m. ET: Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix (57 laps, 191.585 miles)