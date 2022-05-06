Picks for Hurricanes vs. Bruins in Game 3 of first round in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The best-of-seven first-round series between the Carolina Hurricanes and Boston Bruins shifts to Beantown for Game 3 on Friday, May 6. Puck Drop at the TD Garden will be at 7:07 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on TNT. Carolina holds a 2-0 series lead.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs. Bruins: Game 3 prediction

Goal Line: Hurricanes +1.5 (-210); Bruins -1.5 (+175)

Hurricanes : -+110

Bruins: -130

Over/Under: Over 5.5 (-120); Under 5.5 (+100)

Carolina hammered Boston during the regular season and has continued that thread in the postseason, outscoring the Bruins 10-3 through the first two games. Hurricanes goalie Antti Raanta was injured early in Game 2 after David Pastrnak took a run at him. But Carolina’s No. 3 goalie Pyotr Kochetkov came in and made 30 saves. Sebastian Aho and Nino Niederreiter each had two goals as Carolina jumped out to a 3-0 lead early in the second period. The only bright spot for Boston is that Patrice Bergeron scored twice and they need someone to get hot. I think Game 3 will be as nasty and physical as any in the series thus far, but I’m sticking with Carolina, even if Kochetkov plays.

Pick: Hurricanes (+110)

