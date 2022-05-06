NHL playoff schedule, TV channels, start times for Friday, May 6

TNT and TBS will host Stanley Cup Playoff doubleheaders Friday, May 6. Each of the four series are in Game 3. Times and teams are below.

The defending champs shook off a shutout loss in Game 1 against the Maple Leafs to tie the series with a 5-3 win in Game 2. The Bruins are down 2-0 to the Hurricanes and head back home needing a win desperately to remain in the series. The Wild and Blues are poised to go back-and-forth in this series. We saw the Oilers dominate the Kings in Game 2 after being beat 4-3 in Game 1 to start the week.

Notable odds from DraftKings Sportsbook on matchups (updated odds to win series)

NHL playoff schedule: Friday, May 6

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: TNT Live, TNT App

Moneyline odds: Hurricanes (+110); Bruins (-130)

Series odds: Hurricanes (-450); Bruins (+340)

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS App

Moneyline odds: Maple Leafs (-105); Lightning (-115)

Series odds: Maple Leafs (-110); Lightning (-110)

Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: TNT Live, TNT App

Moneyline odds: Wild (+100); Blues (-120)

Series odds: Blues (-110); Wild (-110)

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS App

Moneyline odds: Oilers (-135); Kings (+115)

Series odds: Oilers (-210); Kings (+175)