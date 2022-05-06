Introducing Reignmakers: The DraftKings NFT Fantasy Football Game

Get in on the Action NOW - Introducing the 2022 Field Pass

Get your 2022 Field Pass NFT and unlock exclusive access to the first Reignmakers Football packs now, each featuring one of twenty superstar players (see list below).

There are five 2022 Field Pass NFTs, each with a different rarity level corresponding with the rarity of your exclusive pack and player card, usable all season long.

In addition, Field Pass holders will also receive preferred access to select limited-release packs through the 2022 season.

For more information about the Reignmakers launch, check out the DraftKings Marketplace Landing Page.

2022 Field Pass Distribution Rarity Information Rarity Information CORE FREE - Join the DraftKings Discord for weekly chances to win! RARE TBD - #/2000 ELITE TBD - #/500 LEGENDARY Starting Bid TBD #/200 REIGNMAKER Starting Bid $1 #1/1 Free airdrop of 1-card pack containing *Rarity matched* “Field Pass” set card from curated 20-player WHY Exclusive access to packs for in-season limited release side sets Use your NFTs to compete in rarity matched contests all season long

FAQs:

1. What is Reignmakers Football?

Reignmakers Football is the first NFT game by DraftKings in partnership with the NFLPA

Users will be able to acquire single-athlete NFTs of varying “Rarity Tiers” in the gamified NFT platform and utilize them in a fantasy format similar to Daily Fantasy Football (DFS)

Be a part of the Discord community as we get closer to the 2022 Football Season start

2. How will the Fantasy Game work?

Players will draft weekly lineups with differentiated rarity tiers during the 2022 season from the Player Card NFTs that a user owns. Players will score points based on on-field results similar to Daily Fantasy Football (DFS).

Join the Discord for more information as we get closer to the 2022 Football Season start

3. What are the differences between “Rarity Tiers” for Player Card NFTs?

There will be 5 Rarity Tiers (listed from least to most scarce - CORE, RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER). Player Cards will have lower edition accounts as the scarcity increases. CORE and RARE Tier Cards will have an uncapped supply within each Set based on demand. ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER Cards will have fixed edition counts within each Set

Some weekly contests will require more exclusive Rarity Tier Cards to play → Collecting cards at different Rarity Tiers will allow users to compete in more exclusive contests all season long

Cards to play → Collecting cards at different will allow users to compete in more exclusive contests all season long Join the Discord to learn about the Rarity Tiers as we get closer to the 2022 Football Season start

4. What is a Field Pass?

The Field Passes are the first NFTs of the 2022 Reignmakers Football collection and will grant pass holders an initial airdrop of a single-player pack from the 2022 Reignmakers Football Field Pass Set.

Pass Holders will also receive exclusive access to limited release side sets throughout the 2022 season.

Join the Discord to win FREE Field Passes

5. How will Field Pass Holders receive their initial single-player pack from the 2022 Reignmakers Football Field Pass Set?

For the initial airdrop, DraftKings will take a snapshot of pass owners as of 7/11/22 at 1 p.m, ET . Users owning a Field Pass NFT per the snapshot date/time will receive the airdrop. The airdrop will include a single Player Card NFT from the 2022 Reignmakers Football Field Pass Set that has the same Rarity Tier as the Field Pass held.

. Users owning a Field Pass NFT per the snapshot date/time will receive the airdrop. The airdrop will include a single Player Card NFT from the 2022 Reignmakers Football Field Pass Set that has the same Rarity Tier as the Field Pass held. Additional snapshots will be taken to provide exclusive access to limited release side sets throughout the 2022 season

Join the Discord to learn more about benefits that Field Pass Holders will receive

6. What Player Card NFTs can I receive in the 2022 Reignmakers Football Field Pass Set Airdrop?

In the initial airdrop, Field Pass holders that meet the snapshot requirement, will receive a single Player Card NFT that corresponds to the rarity tier of the Field Pass held. The set will consist of 20 foundational Fantasy scoring players to start building lineups around: Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes II, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Jonathan Taylor, Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry, Najee Harris, Dalvin Cook, Stefon Diggs, Ja’Marr Chase, Cooper Kupp, Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, George Kittle, Kyle Pitts, and Darren Waller (final list subject to change)

Enter the Discord community to learn more about the Player Card NFTs

7. When can I buy more 2022 Reignmakers Football Player Card NFTs?

We plan to begin releasing 2022 Season Player Card NFTs for sale via pack drops, auctions and secondary market Mid-Summer

Join the Discord to stay up to date on purchasing options for Reignmakers

Join the DraftKings Discord here for updates on upcoming, live and past drops.

Connect with the DraftKings Marketplace conversation on DK Social.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!