How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream and what to watch for May 6th episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens with a new live episode coming from the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, NY.

We’re just two days away from the Wrestlemania Backlash pay-per-view in Providence, RI, on Sunday and tonight’s Smackdown will put the finishing touches on the build towards the event. Only six matches have been announced for the ppv so we’ll see if there’s any last-minute additions made tonight.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, May 6th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: FOX

Live stream: FOX.com/live or FOX Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

We’re just two nights away from the I Quit title match between Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey. The two participated in an I Quit beat-the-clock challenge last week, one where Rousey won by making Shotzi submit in 1:41. The champ was unable to make Aliyah submit in 1:41 later in the night, causing her to freak out and attack Drew Gulak. We’ll be sure to get more increased focus on this match tonight, especially if its the presumed main event.

We’re officially set for a gigantic six-man tag team match at Wrestlemania Backlash as The Bloodline will battle RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre. All parties have been going at it for the last two weeks and are sure to once again encounter each other tonight. The clear outcome of this program is setting up a title match between WWE Universal Champion Reigns and McIntyre in the near future, so it’ll be interesting to watch how they arrive there.

Also on tonight’s show, we’ll get Sasha Banks going one-on-one with Natalya. Banks and Naomi will defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship against Natalya and Shayna Baszler next week and this will be an appetizer for that matchup. Also, The New Day and Fight Night stables will presumably end their long-running fued as Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will face Ridge Holland and Sheamus in a tables match. That begs the question...where’s Butch?