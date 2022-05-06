How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream and what to watch on the May 6th episode

AEW returns to your televisions tonight with another episode of Rampage on TNT. This show was taped after Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite from Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in the Baltimore suburb of Catonsville, MD, so as always, beware of spoilers.

Tonight’s show will have a special start time of 5:30 p.m. ET due to TNT’s coverage of the NHL playoffs later in the evening. As usual, four matches are scheduled for tonight’s show.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, May 6th

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch on AEW Rampage

The biggest match for tonight’s show will be a tag team match in the women’s division as Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. will team with Jamie Hayter to face Ruby Soho and Toni Storm. This is a preview of the quarterfinal round of the women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament as Baker will face Soho and Hayter will face Storm. We’ll see who is able to grab some momentum tonight.

Speaking of the Owen Hart Cup, we’ll have another qualifier match as Riho will go one-on-one with Yuka Sakazaki. This is the presumed second-to-last match of the qualifying round unless a wild card “Joker” participant is introduced to face the winner of this match. We’ll see how it turns out.

Also on the show, Hook will face JD Drake and Jay Lethal will battle Konosuke Takeshita.