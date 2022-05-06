Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Friday, May 6

All 30 teams are scheduled to take the field from early afternoon till late on Friday night, so you’ll have plenty of combinations of talent as you get your DFS lineups set for the day.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Friday, May 6th.

Angels vs. Nationals, 9:38 p.m. ET

Mike Trout ($5,900)

Shohei Ohtani ($5,800)

Taylor Ward ($5,400)

You will need to spend quite a high price on the Los Angeles Angels lineup, but they could be worth it in this matchup with how much star power they have among their hitters. They will get a matchup with Washington Nationals starter Joan Adon, who has a 7.33 ERA through five starts. In four of those outings, he threw fewer than 5.0 innings and allowed at least four runs in those starts.

Brewers vs. Braves, 7:20 p.m. ET

Willy Adames ($4,700)

Rowdy Tellez ($4,400)

Christian Yelich ($4,100)

The Milwaukee Brewers offense is exploding right now, and you can still get their top hitters at a relatively cheap price. The Brewers crushed 20 home runs over their recent six-game homestand, scoring nine or more runs in four of their last six games. That’s obviously not sustainable, but there’s still is a ton of value with these prices.

Mariners vs. Rays, 9:40 p.m. ET

Ty France ($5,000)

JP Crawford ($4,900)

Eugenio Suarez ($4,600)

The Seattle Mariners are relatively cheap, and this is mostly based on the pitching matchup that is advantageous for them. The Tampa Bay Rays will begin with Josh Fleming on the mound with five appearances including two starts, coming in with a 6.32 ERA. This could be a bullpen game for the Rays with plenty of pitchers getting into the game, and the Mariners recent offensive struggles give them some value at cheaper prices.