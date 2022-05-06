Best MLB bets to consider for Friday, May 6

Fifteen games are on the MLB slate for Friday, May 6th with tons of betting opportunities throughout the day. Games will get started in the early afternoon and finish up into the late-night hours, and I’ve identified the four best value bets.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Friday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Friday, May 6

Pirates -1.5 (+135)

Are you ready to bet on the Cincinnati Reds right now? They will enter Friday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 3-22 record looking to avoid a 10th consecutive loss. The Reds were nowhere competitive in getting swept by the Milwaukee Brewers this week, and eight of their nine straight losses came by more than a run. This is an all-time bad team, and you can take advantage of it.

Blue Jays-Guardians U6 runs (+100)

If you’re looking to get dangerous on Friday night, take the under on the lowest run total on DraftKings Sportsbook. Two of the best pitchers in the sport will take the mound in this matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays starting Kevin Gausman and Shane Bieber throwing for the Cleveland Guardians. Both have sub-2.50 ERAs this season, and runs will be hard to come by.

Franmil Reyes U0.5 hits (-120)

Betting on Cleveland Guardians designated hitter Franmil Reyes to go hitless on Friday night has plenty of value in this spot. He is coming off a three-hit performance last night and has six hits over his previous three games, but he’s still coming in with a .184 batting average. Franmil will go up against Toronto Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman, who is one of the top pitchers in the sport.

Royals ML (+110)

The Kansas City Royals lost five of their last six games, but there is some value on them against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night after a day off. You will get plus odds betting against Baltimore pitcher Jordan Lyles, who had a 5.15 ERA last season and allowed at least 5 runs in two of his five starts this season.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.