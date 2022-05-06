MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Friday, May 6

Happy Friday! A few postponements aside, there’s a tantalizing slate of MLB action ahead of us tonight. Let’s discuss some of the best players to target in your DraftKings DFS contests today.

Top Pitchers

Kevin Gausman, TOR vs. CLE ($10,000) — There are a bunch of aces ready to toe the bump tonight, and Gausman has arguably been the best of that bunch this season. He has dominated to the tune of a 2.27 ERA, a 0.91 WHIP and 41 strikeouts without issuing a walk. Gausman has recorded at least 29 DK points in each of his three previous starts.

Eric Lauer, MIL vs. ATL ($10,300) — I’m not sure who thought Lauer would become one of the most dominant pitchers in the early going this season, but that has been the case, especially over his past two starts. Those outings have included 24 K’s and two runs allowed across 13 innings. He’s ramped up his fastball velocity and has gotten a ton of whiffs off of it. Meanwhile, hardly anyone can touch his slider. The Braves aren’t the most friendly matchup, but Lauer needs to be treated like a top-shelf starter right now.

Top Hitters

Xander Bogaerts, BOS vs. CHW ($5,100) — Bogaerts is batting .354 and has seven three-hit games this season, the most of any player in baseball. His matchup versus Vince Velasquez, who is giving a lot of hard contact this season, looks like one to attack.

Manny Machado, SDP vs. MIA ($5,700) — Through the season’s first month, how is the MVP not Machado. One night after slugging two home runs in a 2-1 Padres win, he now carries a .374/.447/.657 slash line. He leads the Majors in hits (37) and has recorded the third-most extra-base hits (14). Miami Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara can be overpowering at times, but he really struggled his last time out (five runs, four walks, two HRs in 5.2 innings versus Mariners).

Value Pitcher

Logan Gilbert, SEA vs. TB ($9,200) — Gilbert is the sixth-most expensive pitcher on the slate, which feels like a value for the reigning AL Pitcher of the Month. The Rays’ have an above-average offense, but there’s no denying that Gilbert has been amazing so far, with a 0.64 ERA, a 0.93 WHIP and a .180 batting average allowed. He has given up only three extra-base hits in 28 innings pitched.

Value Hitter

Rowdy Tellez, MIL vs. ATL ($4,400) — Can we just name Tellez the NL Player of the Week already? He probably sealed it with his eight-RBI night on Wednesday. He also homered on Tuesday and then doubled twice Thursday. No, he won’t get to feast on the Reds’ abhorrent pitching Friday, but a matchup versus right-hander Jesse Chavez as part of a bullpen game for the Atlanta Braves is nothing to fear. He’s well worth his price here, just to see if Rowdy can keep his hot streak rolling.