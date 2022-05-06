Why is AEW Rampage starting at a different time tonight?

AEW will come with a new episode of Rampage on TNT tonight and it air at a special time of 5:30 p.m. ET instead of its usual start time of 10 p.m. ET.

The change is directly a result of TNT’s coverage of the NHL playoffs, where the first round officially got underway this week. The network will have a doubleheader featuring Carolina Hurricanes facing the Boston Bruins in the first game at 7 p.m. ET and Minnesota Wild facing the St. Louis Blues in the second game at 9:30 p.m. ET. These changes, of course, forced the already taped episode of Rampage to come on at a much earlier time than usual.

AEW’s primary broadcast partner Turner carries both the NBA and NHL playoffs on their flagship networks so these moves come with the territory for the wrestling promotion around this time of the year. Both Rampage and Dynamite were bumped off their usual air time once last month due to NBA coverage. Depending on how the first round continues to play out in the NHL, there’s a possibility of Rampage being bumped up once again next Friday night.