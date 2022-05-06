Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Friday, May 6

At least one game has already been postponed at the time of this writing, but there is still a loaded slate of MLB games throughout the day on Friday with tons of ways to make some cash. Below is a look at three of the best bets for the player prop betting market.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Friday, May 6

JT Brubaker, O 4.5 strikeouts (-130)

If the Pittsburgh Pirates starter can get to at least 5 innings against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night, he should surpass this strikeout total. The Reds have the second-worst lineup in terms of strikeouts per game, and Brubaker was a strong strikeout pitcher in his first full season as a starter in 2021.

Zack Collins, U 0.5 hits (-105)

The Toronto Blue Jays catcher has cooled off a bit after a strong start at the plate early on. He has one hit over his last last 15 at-bats over his previous four games and is going up against Cleveland Guardians starter Shane Bieber, who is one of the top pitchers in baseball.

Tucker Barnhart, O 0.5 hits (-125)

The Detroit Tigers catcher is hitting the ball well this season with a .298 batting average heading into Friday’s game against the Houston Astros. Barnhart recorded a hit in eight of his last 10 games and performs better against right-handed pitchers, which Astros starter Luis Garcia is.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.