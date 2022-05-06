Pick on the Total for Rockies-Diamondbacks on Friday

The Arizona Diamondbacks enter into Friday’s clash with the Colorado Rockies having won seven of their last nine games and send their ace starter Merrill Kelly to the mound.

Colorado Rockies vs Arizona Diamondbacks (-145, 8.5)

Kelly has a 1.27 ERA through five starts this season and for his career has been much better at home than on the road with a 3.40 home ERA with 0.9 home runs per nine in game allowed compared to a 4.77 road ERA with 1.6 home runs per nine innings allowed.

Despite his solid numbers, Kelly has just a 25-28 record for his career in Arizona due in large part to a lack of run support and his backed up by a lineup that is last in the league with a .181 batting average.

The Rockies will look to keep the Diamondbacks bats silent with Chad Kuhl getting the start, who has posted a 1.90 ERA in his first season with the Rockies, allowing opponents to hit .160 off of him.

The stickies have had a much more difficult time generating offense on the road than at home, with their 3.1 runs per game on the road ranking 26th in the MLB while their 5.5 runs per game at home is third in baseball.

The Diamondbacks have the third-best home ERA in the National League this season and with the Rockies offensive struggles on the road, Friday sets up for a pitcher’s duel in the desert.

The Play: Rockies vs Diamondbacks Under 8.5

