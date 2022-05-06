Twins shortstop Carlos Correa may have a fractured finger

Minnesota Twins star shortstop Carlos Correa underwent an X-ray Thursday night which revealed “the potential for a non-displaced fracture of the right middle finger,” according to the team. Correa will undergo a CT scan today to confirm the injury. Correa suffered the injury when he was hit by a pitch on a swing in the seventh inning of Thursday’s loss to the Orioles.

Correa, who signed a three-year, $105.3 million contract with Minnesota prior to the season, has gotten off to a relatively slow start at the plate with a .264/.323/.385 slash line. However, Correa had started to heat up over his past eight games, tallying 14 hits and eight RBIs.

Injuries have been an unfortunate staple of Correa’s career. Although he did play 148 regular-season games last year, Correa missed at least 50 games in each season from 2017-19. Now it appears he’ll be missing for multiple weeks once again.