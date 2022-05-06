Report: Twins to call up top prospect Royce Lewis for MLB debut

The Minnesota Twins are getting set to replace one No. 1 overall Draft pick shortstop with another No. 1 overall draft pick shortstop.

With Carlos Correa likely to miss significant time with a finger injury, the Twins will reportedly promote their top prospect, shortstop Royce Lewis, to make his MLB debut tonight versus the Oakland Athletics.

Lewis entered 2022 after not playing a competitive game for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a torn ACL suffered during Spring Training in 2021. But the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft hasn’t missed a beat at Triple-A so far this season as he has compiled a .310/.430/.563 slash line with 15 extra-base hits in 87 at-bats. He has also gone 8-for-9 in stolen bases. MLB Pipeline, which ranks Lewis as the No. 44 prospect in all of baseball, gives Lewis a 70 grade for his speed, his greatest tool on the 20-to-80 scouting scale.