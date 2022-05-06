2022 Kentucky Turtle Derby is here, and you can win $5000 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Most people descend upon Louisville the first Saturday in May for the Fastest Two Minutes in Sports, but there are others that will have just as big an interest in the polar opposite a mere two hours before.

The Kentucky Turtle Derby returns for the third straight thanks to Old Forester Bourbon on Saturday, May 7th at 4:00 p.m. ET live on YouTube. And you can win part of a $5,000 pool from DraftKings Sportsbook just by picking the correct answers to 10 questions about the event!

Unlike the oval-shaped track those equines use at Churchill Downs, the Turtle Derby has the best reptilian quadrupeds start in a circle. The first one to cross the finish line, six feet away in any direction, will be declared the victor.

The tradition of the Turtle Derby goes back generations in Louisville, but was revived by Old Forester in 2020 after a 75-year absence. You can see that first race post-revival here, including the surprise victor!

But now questions such as “How many turtles will flip over” and “How many seconds will it take before the first turtle moves” will be of interest to the handicapping community.

We’d normally make some picks here, but we’ll be in honest in saying after hours of studying the racing form, we don’t have much of a feel for this race. And that’s before we factor in lasix and which turtles might be wearing blinders.

So be sure to enter the DK contest here, which is open to folks in all 50 states, and get to the video stream on Saturday to see if you won!