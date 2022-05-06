Secret Oath takes home 2022 Kentucky Oaks

The D. Wayne Lukas trained Secret Oath, who was second at post time to win at Churchill Downs, took home the 148th running of the Kentucky Oaks today. It was the first win for Lukas in the Lillies for the Fillies since 1990.

The 2-1 favorite Nest finished second, with the No. 9 Desert Dawn coming in third. Echo Zulu finished fourth to complete the Superfecta.

Nest had also been considering running in tomorrow’s Kentucky Derby at one point, but the second place finish despite a strong close means this was likely the correct decision.

It’s the fifth win for Lukas in the biggest race for three-year-old females in all of American thoroughbred racing, but his first since 1990. He ties the record for wins by one trainer in the Oaks, and it caps a wild day for the Hall of Fame trainer. Ethereal Road, who was a 30-1 morning line pick in the Kentucky Derby, was scratched from tomorrow’s Run for the Roses and replaced by Rich Strike earlier on Friday.

The Oaks is Grade I stakes win with $1.5 million added, and the dollars won here will matter for events such as the Breeder’s Cup later this year.

1: Secret Oath

$10.80, $5.60, $4.60

4: Nest

$4.20, $3.20

9: Desert Dawn

$15.40

$2 Exacta $39.40

$.50 Trifecta $308.40

$1 Superfecta $3238.40