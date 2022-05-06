Reggie Bullock returns to Game 3 vs. Suns with rib injury

Update: Bullock is starting the second half and playing through the rib injury, which is important for the Mavericks on both ends of the floor. Let’s see if the guard can have a breakout second half and if the rib injury affects his shot at all.

The Dallas Mavericks could be without Reggie Bullock for the second half of Game 3 against the Phoenix Suns after the guard was diagnosed with a rib injury. Dallas has a seven-point lead at halftime in what is essentially a must-win game for the Mavericks.

Per @MavsPR Reggie Bullock is questionable to return with a rib injury — Chuck Cooperstein (@coopmavs) May 7, 2022

Bullock played 20 minutes in the first half, contributing five points, three rebounds, an assist and two steals. He shot 1-3 from behind the arc and would’ve been an important floor-spacing piece to have for the second half. He’s also a decent defensive player.

If Bullock does not return to this game, look for Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith to be taking more perimeter shots in the second half. Spencer Dinwiddie is also set to get more minutes, especially if Bullock doesn’t start the second half. We’ll see if the Mavs are able to maintain their lead without a key rotation player.