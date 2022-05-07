The 2022 Miami Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, May 8th at 3:30 p.m. ET. This will be the first running of this event and it is planned to take place for the next ten years. It will be a 3.362-mile circuit and the race will be 57 laps. Ahead of the race on Sunday, qualifying will be held on Saturday, May 7th at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Qualifying in F1 racing is split up into three sections. The first part of qualifying includes all 20 competitors and they have 18 minutes to run their fastest lap. They can enter pit row and exit when they want to as the drivers usually make tweaks to their cars. The five slowest laps are eliminated and they are done for the day.

The second round of qualifying lasts 15 minutes and follows the same format with the five slowest laps eliminated. The third round of qualifying lasts 12 minutes and no other drivers are eliminated. At the end of the 12 minutes, the driver with the fastest lap wins pole position and the rest of the starting grid is set.

How to watch qualifying for the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, May 7th

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list