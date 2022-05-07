 clock menu more-arrow no yes

F1 qualifying start time: What time qualifying begins for the Crypto.Com Miami Grand Prix, how long it lasts on Saturday

F1 is back for the Miami Grand Prix in Miami. Qualifying is scheduled for Saturday and we run through some key details.

By TeddyRicketson
The 2022 Miami Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, May 8th at 3:30 p.m. ET. This will be the first running of this event and it is planned to take place for the next ten years. It will be a 3.362-mile circuit and the race will be 57 laps. Ahead of the race on Sunday, qualifying will be held on Saturday, May 7th at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Qualifying in F1 racing is split up into three sections. The first part of qualifying includes all 20 competitors and they have 18 minutes to run their fastest lap. They can enter pit row and exit when they want to as the drivers usually make tweaks to their cars. The five slowest laps are eliminated and they are done for the day.

The second round of qualifying lasts 15 minutes and follows the same format with the five slowest laps eliminated. The third round of qualifying lasts 12 minutes and no other drivers are eliminated. At the end of the 12 minutes, the driver with the fastest lap wins pole position and the rest of the starting grid is set.

How to watch qualifying for the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, May 7th
Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2022 Miami Grand Prix Entry List

Pos Driver Car #
Pos Driver Car #
1 Charles Leclerc 16
2 Max Verstappen 1
3 Sergio Pérez 11
4 Lando Norris 4
5 Lewis Hamilton 44
6 George Russell 63
7 Daniel Ricciardo 3
8 Esteban Ocon 31
9 Carlos Sainz, Jr. 55
10 Fernando Alonso 14
11 Pierre Gasly 10
12 Valtteri Bottas 77
13 Yuki Tsunoda 22
14 Guanyu Zhou 24
15 Mick Schumacher 47
16 Alexander Albon 23
17 Kevin Magnussen 20
18 Sebastian Vettel 5
19 Nicholas Latifi 6
20 Lance Stroll 18

