Live updates for F1 qualifying at the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix

Formula One racing is headed to Miami for the Miami Grand Prix. We’ll update qualifying until the full racing grid is set for Sunday’s race at Miami International Autodrome.

By TeddyRicketson
/ new
Carlos Sainz Jr. (ESP) Team Scuderia Ferrari, F1-75, Ferrari 065 engine during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit on April 09, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo by Clay Cross ATPImages/Getty Images

Formula 1 racing has arrived in Miami, Florida this weekend for the Miami Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday, May 8th at Miami International Autodrome, getting underway at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

On Saturday, qualifying will take place at 4 p.m. ET, also on ESPN 2. The 20 drivers will face off for an hour of racing to establish the fastest time and secure pole position. F1 qualifying is broken up into three stages. The first 20 minutes will eliminate five drivers and the next 15 minutes will eliminate five more. That will leave the remaining ten competing for pole position in Sunday’s race.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +100, followed by Leclerc at +120. Sergio Perez is the next closest at +1200. Verstappen is favored to win the pole position with -105 odds, followed by Leclerc (+130) and Carlos Sainz (+600).

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.

2022 Miami Grand Prix Entry List

Pos Driver Car #
1 Charles Leclerc 16
2 Max Verstappen 1
3 Sergio Pérez 11
4 Lando Norris 4
5 Lewis Hamilton 44
6 George Russell 63
7 Daniel Ricciardo 3
8 Esteban Ocon 31
9 Carlos Sainz, Jr. 55
10 Fernando Alonso 14
11 Pierre Gasly 10
12 Valtteri Bottas 77
13 Yuki Tsunoda 22
14 Guanyu Zhou 24
15 Mick Schumacher 47
16 Alexander Albon 23
17 Kevin Magnussen 20
18 Sebastian Vettel 5
19 Nicholas Latifi 6
20 Lance Stroll 18

