Formula 1 racing has arrived in Miami, Florida this weekend for the Miami Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday, May 8th at Miami International Autodrome, getting underway at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

On Saturday, qualifying will take place at 4 p.m. ET, also on ESPN 2. The 20 drivers will face off for an hour of racing to establish the fastest time and secure pole position. F1 qualifying is broken up into three stages. The first 20 minutes will eliminate five drivers and the next 15 minutes will eliminate five more. That will leave the remaining ten competing for pole position in Sunday’s race.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +100, followed by Leclerc at +120. Sergio Perez is the next closest at +1200. Verstappen is favored to win the pole position with -105 odds, followed by Leclerc (+130) and Carlos Sainz (+600).

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.