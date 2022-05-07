 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch F1 qualifying at the Miami Grand Prix on Saturday via live online stream

We go over how you can watch F1 qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix in Miami via live online stream.

By TeddyRicketson
Start of the Grand Prix in the wet, in the lead is Max Verstappen (NDL) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 Hondafollowed by Sergio Perez Mendoza (MEX) Oracle Red Bull Racing Charles Leclerc (MCO) Team Scuderia Ferrari, F1-75, Ferrari 065 engine and Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren F1 Team, MCL35M, Mercedes engine during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on April 24, 2022 in Imola, Italy. Photo by Arthur Thill ATPImages/Getty Images

Formula 1 racing is in Miami, Florida this weekend for the Miami Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET, but qualifying will precede it on Saturday at 4 p.m. Saturday’s qualifying will air on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. Sunday’s race will have the same viewing options.

You will need a cable log-in to stream both events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Miami Grand Prix weekend.

Qualifying will last one hour and is broken up into three qualifying periods with an intermission in between each. The first 20 minutes will feature all 20 cars trying to secure the fastest time. The five slowest cars in the first period are eliminated and placed at the back of the race grid. The second qualifying period is 15 minutes and the remaining 15 cars compete for a new fastest time. Once again, the five slowest cars are eliminated to set positions 11 through 15 in the grid. The final ten minutes feature the 10 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +100, followed by Leclerc at +120. Sergio Perez is the next closest at +1200. Verstappen is favored to win the pole position with -105 odds followed by Leclerc (+130) and Carlos Sainz (+600).

How to watch qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, May 7th
Time: 4 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

2022 Miami Grand Prix Entry List

Pos Driver Car #
1 Charles Leclerc 16
2 Max Verstappen 1
3 Sergio Pérez 11
4 Lando Norris 4
5 Lewis Hamilton 44
6 George Russell 63
7 Daniel Ricciardo 3
8 Esteban Ocon 31
9 Carlos Sainz, Jr. 55
10 Fernando Alonso 14
11 Pierre Gasly 10
12 Valtteri Bottas 77
13 Yuki Tsunoda 22
14 Guanyu Zhou 24
15 Mick Schumacher 47
16 Alexander Albon 23
17 Kevin Magnussen 20
18 Sebastian Vettel 5
19 Nicholas Latifi 6
20 Lance Stroll 18

