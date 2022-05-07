How to watch the 2022 Kentucky Derby via live online stream

The Run for the Roses is as ancient a sports tradition in America as any, and the 2022 Kentucky Derby will bring together 20 the best three-year-old horses in the world for The Most Exciting Two Minutes In Sports on the first Saturday in May once again.

If you won’t be home during the race, or would rather watch the race over the internet, Derby Day 2022 will be live streamed from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. ET on both NBC as well as the Peacock streaming service. And since it’s on NBC, you can also use a cable login to watch it on NBCSports.com as well as the NBC Sports app.

If you don’t have a cable login to access NBC Sports online, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it. You can also download the Twin Spires app for any Roku enabled device, and you’ll be able to watch the Kentucky Derby and Oaks live.

The Run for the Roses has a listed post time of 6:57 p.m. ET, but as is tradition you can expect the race to start a few minutes after that.

Here is the full 2022 Kentucky Derby field with the post positions, trainer, jockey, and morning line odds from Churchill Downs:

1. Mo Donegal, Todd Pletcher, Irad Ortiz Jr., 10-1

2. Happy Jack, Doug O’Neill, Rafael Bejarano, 30-1

3. Epicenter, Steve Asmussen, Joel Rosario, 7-2

4. Summer Is Tomorrow, Bhupat Seemar, Mickael Barzalona, 30-1

5. Smile Happy, Kenny McPeek, Corey Lanerie, 20-1

6. Messier, Tim Yakteen, John Velazquez, 8-1

7. Crown Pride, Koichi Shintani, Christophe Lemaire, 20-1

8. Charge It, Todd Pletcher, Luis Saez, 20-1

9. Tiz the Bomb, Kenny McPeek, Brian Hernandez Jr., 30-1

10. Zandon, Chad Brown, Flavien Prat, 3-1

11. Pioneer of Medina, Todd Pletcher, Joe Bravo, 30-1

12. Taiba, Tim Yakteen, Mike Smith, 12-1

13. Simplification, Antonio Sano, Jose Ortiz, 20-1

14. Barber Road, John Ortiz, Reylu Gutierrez, 30-1

15. White Abarrio, Saffie Joseph Jr., Tyler Gaffalione, 10-1

16. Cyberknife, Brad Cox, Florent Geroux, 20-1

17. Classic Causeway, Brian Lynch, Julien Leparoux, 30-1

18. Tawny Port, Brad Cox, Ricardo Santana Jr., 30-1

19. Zozos, Brad Cox, Manny Franco, 20-1

20. Ethereal Road, D. Wayne Lukas, Luis Contreras, 30-1