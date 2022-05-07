NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for the Goodyear 400?

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Darlington, South Carolina for the 12th race of the season. The Darlington Raceway will host the 2022 Goodyear 400 on Sunday, May 8th. Martin Truex Jr. won the 2021 race with a time of 3:14:21. Kyle Larson has the best odds to win the 2022 Goodyear 400 at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +500.

The NASCAR Cup Series practice will be held ahead of qualifying at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 7th. Qualifying will follow at 11:05 a.m. ET and will air on FS1. The Darlington Oval will utilize the one-lap qualifying format. The drivers will be separated into two groups. Group A will run a single car, one lap qualifier with the five fastest times advancing to the final round. Group B will repeat this process with their five fastest times also advancing to the final round. The 10 remaining drivers will run another single car, one lap qualifier to set not only the pole position but the first five rows on race day.

Below is the entry list for the 2022 Goodyear 400.