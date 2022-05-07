 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for the Goodyear 400?

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.

By TeddyRicketson
/ new
Ross Chastain, driver of the #1 Pitbull Tour 2022 Chevrolet, and Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota, race during the NASCAR Cup Series DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne at Dover Motor Speedway on May 02, 2022 in Dover, Delaware. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Darlington, South Carolina for the 12th race of the season. The Darlington Raceway will host the 2022 Goodyear 400 on Sunday, May 8th. Martin Truex Jr. won the 2021 race with a time of 3:14:21. Kyle Larson has the best odds to win the 2022 Goodyear 400 at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +500.

The NASCAR Cup Series practice will be held ahead of qualifying at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 7th. Qualifying will follow at 11:05 a.m. ET and will air on FS1. The Darlington Oval will utilize the one-lap qualifying format. The drivers will be separated into two groups. Group A will run a single car, one lap qualifier with the five fastest times advancing to the final round. Group B will repeat this process with their five fastest times also advancing to the final round. The 10 remaining drivers will run another single car, one lap qualifier to set not only the pole position but the first five rows on race day.

Below is the entry list for the 2022 Goodyear 400.

2022 Goodyear 400 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Tyler Reddick 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 Daniel Hemric 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Kyle Busch 18
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Bubba Wallace 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Todd Gilliland 38
27 Cole Custer 41
28 Ty Dillon 42
29 Erik Jones 43
30 Kurt Busch 45
31 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
32 Alex Bowman 48
33 Cody Ware 51
34 Landon Cassill 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

