How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Goodyear 400 via live online stream

The 2022 Goodyear 400 will be held on Sunday, May 8th and is the 12th race of the season. The Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina will host this weekend’s events. Qualifying will take place on Saturday, May 7th at 11:05 a.m. ET with the race happening on Sunday. Martin Truex Jr. won the 2021 race with a time of 3:14:21. Kyle Larson has the best odds to win the 2022 Goodyear 400 at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +500.

The NASCAR Cup Series practice will be held ahead of qualifying at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Qualifying will follow at 11:05 a.m. ET and will air on FS1. The Darlington Oval will utilize the one-lap qualifying format. The drivers will be separated into two groups. Group A will run a single car, one lap qualifier with the five fastest times advancing to the final round. Group B will repeat this process with their five fastest times also advancing to the final round. The 10 remaining drivers will run another single car, one lap qualifier to set not only the pole position but the first five rows on race day.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Goodyear 400

Date: Saturday, May 7th

Time: 11:05 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App